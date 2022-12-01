Read full article on original website
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
8 in 10 voters support consumer watchdog agency: poll
A sturdy bipartisan majority said in a recent poll they support the mission of a polarizing financial watchdog agency that could be gutted by the Supreme Court. Seventy-nine percent of registered voters said they favor the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its efforts to protect Americans from abusive and fraudulent financial products, according to a survey conducted by Democratic polling firm Lake Research Partners and Republican polling firm Chesapeake Beach Consulting.
‘It’s an emergency’: Sen. Warnock rallies church crowd in Gainesville, discusses stakes of election
Sen. Raphael Warnock lived up to his reverend title on Sunday, preaching about the importance of his Senate race during a lively campaign rally at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided...
