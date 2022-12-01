Read full article on original website
North Webster Community Public Library — Genealogy Team Available To Help Dec. 7
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. The Glean Team, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. This experienced genealogy team is available...
Kids Of All Ages Turn Out For Breakfast With Santa
SYRACUSE — This time of year Santa is very busy visiting local communities to check in with children to see what they would like for Christmas and to double check his naughty and nice list. This morning, Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa is having breakfast with local children until 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 Long Drive.
Milford Public Library — Check Out An Audiobook For The Road
MILFORD — Are you traveling for the holidays? Is a long car ride in your future? Make those miles feel a little less daunting by listening to an audiobook while you drive. Milford Public Library has many different audiobooks on CD available for checkout. In the children’s department, they have lots of fun titles, including “Magic Treehouse,” Marvel adventures and Disney princess stories.
Community Cookie Walk In Rochester Dec. 10
ROCHESTER — If you’re a smart cookie, you’ll arrive early this year to the Community Cookie Walk because arriving too late carries one distinct risk: The only thing left might be crumbs. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth...
Kosciusko County’s Fire Departments Donate To Toys For Tots
WARSAW — All Kosciusko County fire departments brought in toys for the annual Toys for Tots collection drive at Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. According to the Toys for Tots website, over 2,500 children were supported during the 2021 program, with 7,493 toys distributed.
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry, Warsaw, went home to be with Jesus at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Paddock Springs Nursing Home in Warsaw, at the age of 69. She was born on July 28, 1953, in South Bend, to Edna Bernice (Abney) McIntire and Robert Lloyd Fry. She was baptized at the Mennonite Church of Warsaw and attended Harrison Center Church faithfully. She received services from Cardinal Center and worked for many years both in the community and at the sheltered workshop. She loved all holidays, especially her birthday. She loved spending time with her guardian’s family, going to church, and going on outings with her friend Christine. She loved her cats, Charlie and George, and always took good care of them. She liked music, doing crafts, drawing, calling her friends, going shopping and of course, going out to eat. She was known for her bright smile and loved to give hugs.
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, Wabash, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born May 21, 1945. Gaye married Samuel Joseph Fry on Nov. 25, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David Samuel Fry, Marion, Martha Marie...
Recycling Board Details Decision On Closing Drop-Off Sites
WARSAW — All nine unsupervised residential recycling drop-off sites in Kosciusko County shall be closed after Dec. 31 this year. The Kosciusko County Waste Management Board met on Nov. 22 to discuss this matter. The main topic for discussion was consideration of awarding the recycling contract to a vendor for 2023, as the current recycling contract for the county’s drop-off facilities expires on Dec. 31.
Michael Dobbins
Michael E. Dobbins, 71, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Mike was born July 6, 1951. He is survived by his partner, Daryl Keith. McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Fisher — UPDATED
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Nov. 25, 1936. He is survived by three daughters, Tina (David) Bratton, Akron, Bonnie Lee (Tom) Nethercut, Muldrow, Okla. and Cindy (Mike) Biltz, Kewanna; son, Thomas Fisher II, Rochester; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jean Albert and Patricia “Pat” Fisher; and two brothers, Larry Fisher and Phillip Fisher.
Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on CR 1350N, 300 feet west of CR 400W near Milford. Driver: Courtney Hochstetler, 27, Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell. Driver swerved to miss a deer, and left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Rodney L. Pumroy
Rodney L. Pumroy, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness. He was born April 6, 1961, in Paw Paw, Mich. Rodney is survived by his mother: Lois (Rodrick) Pumroy, Goshen; and a sister: Lori (Glenn) Shoup, Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death...
Phyllis Jean Walters
Phyllis Jean Walters, 94, Nappanee, died at 4:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Jan. 3, 1928, in Bremen. On Oct. 10, 1946, she married Kenneth J. “Kenny” Walters in Nappanee. Phyllis is survived by her four children: Beth (Jerry) Huff...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
Warsaw Schools’ Dr. David Robertson Announces Resignation
WARSAW — In early November, Dr. David Robertson, assistant superintendent for secondary education for Warsaw Community Schools, announced his decision to pursue a new career opportunity effective in January. Immediately, planning commenced to ensure a smooth transition. “The decision to leave my position at Warsaw Community Schools was extremely...
Judith Dietz — PENDING
Judith Dietz, 74, rural Leesburg, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in her residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
Incoming Parkview CEO To Continue Focus On Excellence, Physician Leadership
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health recently announced the departure of chief executive officer Mike Packnett. After 16 years leading the region’s largest employer, Packnett will retire at the end of the year, making way for a new CEO who is equally passionate about delivering excellent care to the community.
