WVNews
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
WVNews
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect. The England captain got off the mark Sunday, scoring his first goal at this year's World Cup in a 3-0 victory over Senegal that set up a must-see match against France in the quarterfinals.
WVNews
Lloris matches France record by starting World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris matched France’s national team record of 142 appearances by starting a round-of-16 match against Poland at the World Cup on Sunday. The 35-year-old Lloris is now tied with Lilian Thuram, the right back in France’s 1998 world champion team.
WVNews
Brazil waits on Neymar for South Korea game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Whether Neymar is in the lineup, on the bench or resting for a third consecutive game will depend on how he performs in Brazil's last training session ahead of its round-of-16 match against South Korea on Monday at the World Cup. The Brazil star missed...
WVNews
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.
WVNews
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut...
WVNews
Lawrence hangs on to win South African Open
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open despite a final-round 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course on Sunday. Lawrence started the day with a two-shot lead over Clement Sordet of France and despite extending his advantage to five strokes early on the back nine, the South African only just managed to hold off his playing partner to finish with an overall 16-under 272.
WVNews
South African president awaits party decision on his fate
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance as he...
