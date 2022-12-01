ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fontana Herald News

Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family

It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Fontana Herald News

Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December

Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
HeySoCal

Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids

A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Laist.com

After 223,000 Applications, 30,000 Lottery Winners Join LA’s Section 8 Waitlist

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. After...
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
foxla.com

Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years

LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.

