Read full article on original website
Related
An LA couple renovated an old bungalow and built a lifestyle brand in the process. They just sold their Instagram-famous house for $1 million — check it out.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Fontana Herald News
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids
A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
iebusinessdaily.com
Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023
Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Rain in SoCal to ease up Tuesday, but chances increase for the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
Laist.com
After 223,000 Applications, 30,000 Lottery Winners Join LA’s Section 8 Waitlist
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. After...
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year; coastal California cities are the priciest
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
San Diego Channel
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
foxla.com
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Comments / 0