there should be parking for 100 trucks on both sides every 30 miles of a highway. Any area that is a major warehouse district should either have these warehouses have parking for a % of the traffic thru their facility or pays a fee toward truck parking in the area. they build 10 new warehouses with 200 trucks or more a day coming thru each and add no truck parking anywhere and 90% of these places won't let you on the grounds but to pick up or drop or get loaded and then forced to leave.
Any state that has a closed rest area should be made to open it for truck parking or loose their federal money
This would be a great thing , but how long is this going to take are they going debate this until there no long any interest in making it happen. Get off there pork barrel projects and do something that really make scene. And one more thing this is for commercial vehicles, not R V / camp ground.
