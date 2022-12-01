Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday evening, President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that ends the ongoing freight rail labor dispute. Although Biden's statement doesn’t officially do anything, it is a clear signal from the halls of power that, despite legitimate grievances and strong unions, freight rail workers will be prevented from striking and sent back to work under the terms of an agreement four unions rejected. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would fast track this legislation.

