Dodge County, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Mitchell Harris of Pine Island reported on Nov. 28 that a vehicle was stolen from his driveway around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hwy 52 just south of Hwy 63 and returned to the owner. Property damage. Reed Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Nov. 24 that his...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Crash On I-90 Involving Semi Injures Austin Man

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two unbelted drivers killed in crash in Houston County

(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
PINE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation

Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
ELMA, IA
KIMT

Stewartville Fire Department responds to fire Saturday night

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Stewartville Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire Saturday evening at "Gregerson Towing and Recovery". The fire department confirmed to a KIMT reporter on scene there were no injuries and as the Stewartville Fire Department was arriving at the scene, they called for assistance from Grand Meadow.
STEWARTVILLE, MN

