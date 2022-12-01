(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO