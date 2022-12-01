ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 2

Wlisa
3d ago

Thank you city council. We are hoping it will go through this time. You are so right about giving us more property tax relief. Mayor Sarno needs to listen to you, not just talk.



 

Swan reelected president of Greater Springfield NAACP

The Greater Springfield Chapter of the NAACP membership reelected Bishop Talbert W. Swan II to his seventh two-year term as president during its biannual elections held Nov. 29. He was first elected in 2010. The NAACP membership also elected the Rev. Mark A. Baymon Sr. as first vice president, Angela...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Contentious School Committee Meeting Ends Without Reprimand Of Shiao

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Regional School Committee, November 29, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Amherst members: Ben Herrington, Chair, Allison McDonald, Jennifer Shiao, Peter Demling, Irv Rhodes. Pelham members: Sarabess Kenney and Margaret Stancer. Leverett member: Craig Cohen. Shutesbury member: Steve Sullivan. Irv Rhodes left early.
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mental health care system in flux

When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds. That figure is not unusual, according to Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steven Winn. At...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job

WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
GRANBY, CT
newbedfordguide.com

Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
