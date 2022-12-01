Read full article on original website
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
I Made Dolly Parton’s Recipe for Milk Gravy and It’s the Only Way to Eat Biscuits for Breakfast
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
Making Cookies? Leave the Stand Mixer on the Shelf
Rose Levy Beranbaum wants you to break the rules. The expert baker and author of 13 cookbooks (most recently The Cookie Bible), is usually a stickler for following recipes to a T. But like any great cook, she knows exactly when to deviate from a recipe. Beranbaum’s Freedom Treasure Cookies are all about following your instinct and forgetting everything you know about precise measurements and step-by-step instructions. Instead, throw caution to the wind—and into the food processor.
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, bananas, eggs, cocoa, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then divide peanut butter and 2 tablespoons chocolate chips among the muffin cups. Cover with the remaining batter and press down slightly. Top with the remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Salt and Stone: Peppermint Mocha Pudding with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candies
I have the most vivid memory of sitting on the blue Formica countertops in my grandmother’s 1980s kitchen, carefully stirring a packet of Jell-O chocolate pudding into a saucepan of hot milk. My grandmother was nearby, likely puttering around getting dinner ready. She didn’t believe in instant pudding and if we were going to have pudding, it was going to be done "right."
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting. The warming, earthy flavors of gingerbread don’t have to be confined to cookies, houses, and lattes. Try these fluffy cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and we have a hunch you’re gonna have a brand-new favorite dessert. With a handful of spices, Betty Crocker™ Yellow Cake Mix is transformed into tender gingerbread cupcakes with plenty of deep, caramelized flavor from molasses. A generous swipe of Betty Crocker™ Cream Cheese Frosting brings creamy contrast, and a gingerbread man topper contributes crunch and holiday pizzazz. 🙌
Brown butter is culinary magic — here's how to use it in everything from pasta to dessert
In culinary school, I learned that the French term for browned butter is "buerre noisette," which translates to "butter hazelnut." I think this encapsulates the flavor of the prized ingredient much better than the English terminology, which is strictly referring to its color and aesthetic, whereas the hazelnut references is instead commenting on the flavor itself. How a product that is strictly dairy-based somehow takes on nutty, warm, deep flavors just from a bit of heat being applied to it has always amazed me.
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
The key to Margie-Mom's Southern brownies is the decadent chocolate frosting
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Maybe it's because I grew up on my mother's cooking that I didn't realize how special it was until I was...
