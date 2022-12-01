Look: Football World Feels Awful For Michigan Star Blake Corum

Michigan running back Blake Corum © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines received absolutely crushing news this Thursday afternoon just days before their Big Ten Championship matchup with Purdue this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport, Wolverine running back Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery in the coming days and has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Losing Corum is a heartbreaker for Michigan fans. The tailback had been one of the most dynamic ball carriers in the country before suffering a knee injury in the Wolverines' win over Illinois two weeks ago.

In light of today's awful news, Michigan fans and the college football world in general are showing a great deal of support to the Wolverine running back.

"We love you, Blake Corum," Maize Crusader's Matt Hartwell wrote Thursday.

"Bless you, Blake Corum. And thank you for helping to get us here," another Wolverine fan wrote.

Further, and despite the strong rivalry on the field, even a member of the Ohio State media joined in and sent well-wishes to the talented Michigan tailback.

"Blake Corum being out for the year is a bummer to all of College Football. Talented player. Elite skills. I hope that young man recovers fully and excels one day at the next level. Michigan has a loaded backfield… Donovan Edwards must be big time for the Wolverines to contend," Sam Block said Thursday.

Before his brief appearance against Ohio State, Corum had tallied 1,457 rushing yards on a staggering 5.9 yards per carry this season. Additionally, Corum led the Wolverines in touchdowns with 18 on the ground and one through the air.

Michigan will face Purdue in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday in Indianapolis and currently sits in great position to appear in their second straight College Football Playoff.