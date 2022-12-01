Read full article on original website
Brett Mattison
2d ago
It sure was nice of us, the American people to buy such a nice dinner for these clowns. All while most of us can't afford McDonald's.
Reply(24)
112
Sara Neillands McCloskey
2d ago
BIDEN WANTS TO PUT MAINE LOBSTER MEN OUT OF BUSINESS,BUT YET HE SENDS FOR 20 MAINE LOBSTERS 🦞 !!!!!!! Fight BACK MAINE……..MILLS SLAPPED MAINE PEOPLE IN THE FACE
Reply(7)
31
Frank Zito
2d ago
we the people need start impeachment, how can we keep letting this clown destroy the United States and get away with it
Reply(26)
69
Related
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
80-year-old Biden falsely claims Delaware has most chickens in the nation
President Biden made a false statement during the turkey pardon Monday. He claimed his home state of Delaware has "more chickens than anybody in the nation."
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron
Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Reporter's awkward Hunter Biden question to Kevin McCarthy at White House prompts humorous response
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy batted aside a question about the potential awkwardness of being at the same dinner as Hunter Biden on Thursdsay.
Republicans Tie Hunter Biden to Human Trafficking, Announce Probe
Representative James Comer said that a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) "connects Hunter Biden and his business associates to international human trafficking."
Connecticut mom saves young daughter from rabid raccoon attack, tosses animal into yard
A Connecticut mom rushed to her daughter's aid after she was bitten by a rabid raccoon outside their front door.
