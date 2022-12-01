Pac-12 commissioner not expecting resolution on media rights deals this month

It doesn’t appear that the Pac-12 will be getting a new set of media rights deals for Christmas this year.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Pac-12 Championship game, commissioner George Kliavkoff said that an announcement on media rights shouldn’t be expected by the end of 2022, per Jon Wilner of the Mercury News .

Asked about the timing of a media deal, Kliavkoff said: “I would not expect an announcement in the balance of this calendar year.”

Earlier this summer, it seemed like the Pac-12 would be getting a deal done sooner rather than later. The conference announced it was ready to begin media rights negotiations in July , and networks were being tabbed as favorites . But in October , the exclusive negotiating window between the Pac-12 and current partners ESPN and Fox ended, presumably opening the door for a new bidder ( like Amazon ) to enter the picture. Then the Big 12 sealed its new media rights deals with ESPN and Fox, the Pac-12 expressed optimism about its eventual deals, and everything went radio silent.

Kliavkoff also somewhat expanded on the timeline for the Pac-12’s media rights and the conference’s future, saying he expects the conference’s members to sign a grant of rights agreement once a new set of deals is reached.

The conference is negotiating with its current partners, Fox and ESPN, and with a group of newcomers to the college football media space, including Amazon. Because rights to the Big Ten and Big 12 have been locked up into the 2030s, the Pac-12 stands as the only Power Five conference with football inventory available on the market through the remainder of the decade. Once a media deal is reached, Kliavkoff said, he will take the proposal to the university presidents and ask them to sign a grant-of-rights agreement binding their media revenue to the conference. “I don’t anticipate any issues,” he said. Only then would the conference explore expansion options.

In short, we’re still in a holding pattern.

The Pac-12’s status as the last remaining Power 5 conference without a long-term deal could work in its favor, especially when it comes to media companies who desperately want big-time college football rights and don’t have any. However, the conference’s value without UCLA and USC is still largely unknown, and despite that advantage, it could be looking at a decrease in annual fees when compared to its current long-term deals with ESPN and Fox.

[ Mercury News ]

The post Pac-12 commissioner not expecting resolution on media rights deals this month appeared first on Awful Announcing .