Denver Broncos Receive Crushing Injury News On Thursday

Adding insult to injury during a season where seemingly nothing has gone right, the Denver Broncos' receiving depth has now taken a huge hit.

As head coach Nathaniel Hackett told the Denver Post on Thursday, wide receiver KJ Hamler will be out for "an undetermined amount of time" after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury.

The timing of Hamler's news is brutal for Hackett's squad, as fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy also missed practice this week with an ankle injury. Should each receiver miss Week 13's tilt with the Baltimore Ravens, standout receiver Courtland Sutton won't have much company on the depth chart.

Short of Sutton, Hamler, and Jeudy, the team's next best options for an aerial attack are Kendall Hinton and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. Further down on the wide receiving corps are Tyrie Cleveland and Brandon Johnson, who hauled in his first career touchdown pass this season.

Saddled with a 3-8 record and facing an insurmountable path to the playoffs, expect the fading Broncos to give their younger players opportunities in Hamler's stead as opposed to shelling out money for more veteran presences.