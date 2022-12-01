ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Receive Crushing Injury News On Thursday

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Adding insult to injury during a season where seemingly nothing has gone right, the Denver Broncos' receiving depth has now taken a huge hit.

As head coach Nathaniel Hackett told the Denver Post on Thursday, wide receiver KJ Hamler will be out for "an undetermined amount of time" after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury.

The timing of Hamler's news is brutal for Hackett's squad, as fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy also missed practice this week with an ankle injury. Should each receiver miss Week 13's tilt with the Baltimore Ravens, standout receiver Courtland Sutton won't have much company on the depth chart.

Short of Sutton, Hamler, and Jeudy, the team's next best options for an aerial attack are Kendall Hinton and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. Further down on the wide receiving corps are Tyrie Cleveland and Brandon Johnson, who hauled in his first career touchdown pass this season.

Saddled with a 3-8 record and facing an insurmountable path to the playoffs, expect the fading Broncos to give their younger players opportunities in Hamler's stead as opposed to shelling out money for more veteran presences.

Mike Barker
3d ago

That draft with Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hammler seemed so promising. But the bottom line is that both of their production, combined, has added up to about 1 undrafted free agent receiver.

Tracy Wood
3d ago

kind of sad when a 42 yr Hawk is actually starting to feel sorry for Wilson. we didn't want him for the last 5 yrs and now it's showing it was Pete's team all along. Lynch and the Legion run and defense Pete knows football. he'll he got 7 people for a 3fd round pick. not too bad

Rp 44
3d ago

only news more crushing than that would be Russell Wilson to start at quarterback

CHICAGO, IL
