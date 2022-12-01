Read full article on original website
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
Names released of two arrested for alleged shooting, pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department provided an update on the Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of South Ruffner Road. According to CPD, officers responded to shots fired and found evidence in and around a residence. Officers were unable to find a victim, CPD says. Witnesses told police […]
Sumerco teen ‘dead on scene’ in Spurlockville crash
The West Virginia State Police have released a report announcing the death of a teenager after they were involved in a vehicular accident near Spurlockville.
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Mount Hope man arrested in Fayette County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, […]
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges
According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
Police: Woman injured in Huntington, West Virginia shooting, no malicious intent
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury. According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
Troopers: Suspect in Amber Alert out of Louisiana shot and killed in West Virginia
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., 12/2/22. A man wanted in connection with a shooting and child abduction in Louisiana was shot and killed by West Virginia State Police on Friday, a news release said. Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed after they said he fired a gun...
Mingo County police seeking information after failed excavator theft attempt
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Mingo County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating potential suspects after a failed excavator theft attempt. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that someone or multiple people attempted to steal a Komatsu excavator in Taywood.
Disturbance call results in arrest of woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
BRUNO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman faces charges after a disturbance report drew the attention of local authorities on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:00pm, a disturbance was reported in the Bruno area. Corporal Crum responded...
No bail for West Virginia man accused of Kanawha County murder
UPDATE (Dec. 1, 2022, at 1:44 p.m.): A Kanawha County man accused of killing a woman in August will not have the option of bail, Judge Jennifer Bailey decided on Thursday. In the court hearing, Vestal Harper’s lawyer asked Judge Bailey if his client could pay a $50,000 property bail. The defense said Harper should […]
Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge […]
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said. After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding...
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
