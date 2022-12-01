ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
WSAZ

Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
WOWK 13 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
WVNS

Mount Hope man arrested in Fayette County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, […]
wchstv.com

Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
wklw.com

Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges

According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
WOWK

Police: Woman injured in Huntington, West Virginia shooting, no malicious intent

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury. According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
wchstv.com

Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
lootpress.com

Disturbance call results in arrest of woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

BRUNO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman faces charges after a disturbance report drew the attention of local authorities on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:00pm, a disturbance was reported in the Bruno area. Corporal Crum responded...
WOWK 13 News

No bail for West Virginia man accused of Kanawha County murder

UPDATE (Dec. 1, 2022, at 1:44 p.m.): A Kanawha County man accused of killing a woman in August will not have the option of bail, Judge Jennifer Bailey decided on Thursday. In the court hearing, Vestal Harper’s lawyer asked Judge Bailey if his client could pay a $50,000 property bail. The defense said Harper should […]
WSAZ

Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said. After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy