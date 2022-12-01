Liberty Township, Pa. — A man allegedly bit a woman before strangling her when they got into an argument. Frederick Stephens damaged the woman’s car as she attempted to leave, pulling on the driver’s side door and kicking it several times, police said. The accuser pulled away from the 41-year-old Stephens and was able to escape to a friend’s home, according to the affidavit. Trooper Nathan Wenzel spoke with the...

