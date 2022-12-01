Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WKRC
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting, suspect in custody
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a bar in Newport early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say there was a fight inside the bar that led to the shooting. One victim was pronounced...
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
WKRC
Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
WHIO Dayton
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
WLWT 5
Newport police arrest one after fatal Saturday morning shooting
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says one person is in custody after a fatal shooting inside the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street. Officials say officers were called to the Brass Bull just after 1:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar. The argument led to an individual...
Affidavit: Mom gave 3-year-old Benadryl, left him in bathtub before death
According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Molly Krebs gave her 3-year-old Benadryl and left him unattended in a bathtub 'for a long period of time' after he suffered an allergic reaction.
WKRC
Milford church hosts drive-thru live nativity
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local church is celebrating the reason for the season. Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru live nativity over the weekend at the church next to Milford Junior High. It features live characters and animals. The live nativity picks up again Sunday from 5-9...
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
Man allegedly bit, strangled woman during argument
Liberty Township, Pa. — A man allegedly bit a woman before strangling her when they got into an argument. Frederick Stephens damaged the woman’s car as she attempted to leave, pulling on the driver’s side door and kicking it several times, police said. The accuser pulled away from the 41-year-old Stephens and was able to escape to a friend’s home, according to the affidavit. Trooper Nathan Wenzel spoke with the...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
WKRC
1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
WLWT 5
Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
