WKRC
At least 1 person shot at gas station in Over-The-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was shot in Over-The-Rhine overnight. Emergency units were called to the Shell gas station on E Liberty Street shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities have confirmed that at least one person was shot, but their condition is unknown. Police have not said...
WKRC
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting, suspect in custody
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a bar in Newport early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say there was a fight inside the bar that led to the shooting. One victim was pronounced...
WKRC
1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
WKRC
Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
WKRC
2 men, including man already in jail, indicted for fatal Millvale shooting
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - The investigation into a deadly shooting takes more twists. A man is indicted for murder even though he was in jail when the shooting happened. Davonte Hollis was shot and killed on Beekman Street in Millvale in October. Friday, the Hamilton County grand jury indicted Arthur...
WKRC
Local mother answers to charges in court that she caused the death of her 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale mother cried during her court appearance Friday for allegedly causing the death of her son. Molly Krebs faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. Emergency crews were called to Krebs' home on Ridgeway Avenue just after midnight on Thursday for an unresponsive child. They found...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Milford church hosts drive-thru live nativity
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local church is celebrating the reason for the season. Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru live nativity over the weekend at the church next to Milford Junior High. It features live characters and animals. The live nativity picks up again Sunday from 5-9...
WKRC
Back Home Patriots: Volunteers spend morning in Loveland helping veteran clean up property
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) – Volunteers spent the morning in Loveland working to clean up a veteran's property. Back Home Patriots, an Erlanger Based nonprofit, has a mission to help local veterans. Their motto is "A hand up, not a handout." On Saturday, they met up with Steve through connections...
WKRC
Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
WKRC
Clermont County man indicted on manslaughter charge 37 years after shaking baby
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tate Township man now faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges for the 2006 death of a woman he was convicted of assaulting when she was a baby in 1985. Scott Wilson was at his home with a woman and her six-week-old daughter, Heather...
WKRC
2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside
SAYLER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday. Police were called to the scene on River Road near Anderson Ferry Road around 1 p.m. Authorities say one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated. That...
WKRC
St. Vincent de Paul hosts coat giveaway in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - St. Vincent de Paul is holding another coat giveaway Saturday. The coat drive will be held at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for a...
WKRC
Man dies after crash in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a crash in the West End Saturday morning. Crews were called to Linn Street near Gest Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. Cincinnati Police said 29-year-old Jordan Oneal was driving south on Linn when he lost control on a curve, left the road and struck a utility pole.
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Dept. handles thousands of rental complaints from no heat to mold
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Health Department Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the department receives all kinds of complaints, from no heat, no water, mold or insect infestations. Local 12 asked how the Cincinnati Health Department handle renters’ complaints. “We have to see it for ourselves, almost like a...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Dasher and Dancer... and Sugar Plum? Feed and pet reindeer at an Indiana farm
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Conner and Blitzen. But do you know Sugar Plum? She lives out here in Brookville, Indiana with a whole bunch of her friends. "Yeah, we have 20 reindeer to get over twice as...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
WKRC
Covington bagel shop closing down due to 'rent hikes'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Covington staple will soon be closing its doors. Lil's Bagels announced on its website that it is shutting down due to "rent hikes." "We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair," the message reads. "They wanted to triple, and eventually quadruple our rent, and we weren’t willing to go bankrupt. We do not believe that money, alone, should come first."
