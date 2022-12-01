COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Covington staple will soon be closing its doors. Lil's Bagels announced on its website that it is shutting down due to "rent hikes." "We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair," the message reads. "They wanted to triple, and eventually quadruple our rent, and we weren’t willing to go bankrupt. We do not believe that money, alone, should come first."

