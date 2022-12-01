Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Short North neighbors give back during winter months
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With winter temperatures approaching Central Ohio. Neighbors in the Short North stepped up in the season of giving with an annual Donuts and Drop-Off event. One Short North family collected coats, sweaters, tents, and anything to keep the homeless warm. Kim Tyndall and her family...
WSYX ABC6
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
WSYX ABC6
Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
WSYX ABC6
Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park hosting 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park are hosting its 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive this weekend. The event is a way to collect pet supplies for seniors who are struggling financially and can't give their pets the items they need. The...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
WSYX ABC6
Family, friends remember Casey Goodson Jr. on the anniversary of his death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dec. 4 marks two years since a now retired Franklin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. Friends and family of Goodson Jr. spent the day together to celebrate him. "When you have to close the casket on the child that you birthed,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: It is cold out but at least there is some sunshine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s cold but at least we have some sunshine! Clouds will move in tonight, but we’ll be dry through most of the day Monday. The rain arrives Monday evening and continues for the rest of the week. SUNDAY NIGHT: mostly clear becoming partly...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
WSYX ABC6
Fans cheer on Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs as they head to state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play for a state title. Fans lined up the streets Friday morning to give them a big sendoff. The high school football team is on a 14-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have...
WSYX ABC6
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood, woman and baby injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and two other people, including a baby, were injured in a crash in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday. Police were called to the area of East 2nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
WSYX ABC6
2 years later, family of Casey Goodson Jr. still seeking closure following shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a former Franklin County deputy, but the heartache is still fresh for his family. Sunday will mark two years since the shooting for which Jason Meade is facing a murder charge. Goodson's...
WSYX ABC6
Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
