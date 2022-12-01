Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
WSYX ABC6
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
18-year-old suspect turns himself in for fatal South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect in a fatal South Linden shooting. Authorities responded to East 19th and Gladstone avenues around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers […]
Deadly Hilltop shooting sees second arrest with murder charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement […]
Man arrested, charged with possession of drugs after Whitehall police execute search warrant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was arrested after officers from the Whitehall Division of Police found drugs and weapons inside his east Columbus residence while executing a search warrant Thursday. According to police, authorities executed a warrant in the 300 block of South Ashburton Road which stemmed from a...
cwcolumbus.com
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Second suspect charged with murder in deadly Westgate shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A second suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in west Columbus in August. Abdulkadir A. Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Miguel Arriola, 32, according to Columbus police. Hussein A. Bilal, 21, was...
Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
WSYX ABC6
Tyyaun Sullivan: Bond set at $2.75M for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station had his bond set at his arraignment Friday morning. Nineteen-year-old Tyyaun Sullivan was arrested Thursday in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting that left bystander Kevin Sobnosky dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in east Columbus after police find drugs, weapons inside home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested after the Whitehall Division of Police executed a search warrant and found drugs and weapons inside his east Columbus home on Thursday. Law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 300 block of South Ashburton Road, which stemmed from a drug...
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
Man shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
