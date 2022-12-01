Last year, NBC canceled the drama Manifest after three seasons, calling an abrupt and unfinished end to its ongoing saga about airline passengers who discover upon landing that five and a half years have passed since they took off. And so cast member Josh Dallas, who played math-professor and Flight 828 traveler Ben Stone, did what many newly-unemployed people do: He started growing a beard. But he never could have predicted that his “grief beard” would essentially become its own crucial character on the show’s improbable resurrection by Netflix. After NBC’s episodes of Manifest became a huge hit on the streamer, Netflix brought the show back for a fourth and final 20-episode season. (The first ten episodes went live last week, and promptly became Netflix’s number-one show worldwide, with fans streaming 57 million hours in three days.),

19 DAYS AGO