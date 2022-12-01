ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk had an intense face-off inside the ring

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice already and now it’s time to take on the best that Britain has to offer in the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury. It will make for a massive fight and will surely be a sell out wherever the fight takes place. Who do you see coming out on top in that one? Don’t write off Oleksandr Usyk, a lot of people did against Joshua and he beat him twice!
The Independent

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed

That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: this was a fight that no one...
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!

Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Will Ferrell Wears a Game-Changing Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Will Ferrell’s Zenith El Primero is like the descendent of a great and history-changing individual. In 1969, Zenith was part of a historic watchmaker chase to invent the world’s first automatic chronograph—a timepiece with a stopwatch function that didn’t need to be manually wound every day. This development would be a huge advancement for Swiss watchmakers who needed to make their pieces more functional and easy to use on a daily basis.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Dereck Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature

More than 60,000 showed up for Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora’s boxing wake on Saturday night in north London.It was, even by the sport’s merciless code, hard to stomach on a winter’s night under the glare and flare of a crowd gathered for an expected massacre. They got what they paid for and Chisora deserves every penny of the blood money he made.Tyson Fury, meanwhile, is blameless and acted regal before, during and after the fight. It finished in round 10 with Chisora cut under the right eye, staggering and blowing out plumes of blood from his damaged mouth. His...
Limitless Star Chris Hemsworth’s Watch Collection Is Also Without Limits

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. We’re used to talking about Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Marvel’s indestructible God of Thunder, but he’s promoting a new type of project this week. His new show Limitless, sees him opening up about a genetic disposition to Alzheimer’s, defying—and confronting—death, and discovering ways to live a healthier and fuller life.
Josh Dallas Is Certain That You’ll Love Where Manifest Lands

Last year, NBC canceled the drama Manifest after three seasons, calling an abrupt and unfinished end to its ongoing saga about airline passengers who discover upon landing that five and a half years have passed since they took off. And so cast member Josh Dallas, who played math-professor and Flight 828 traveler Ben Stone, did what many newly-unemployed people do: He started growing a beard. But he never could have predicted that his “grief beard” would essentially become its own crucial character on the show’s improbable resurrection by Netflix. After NBC’s episodes of Manifest became a huge hit on the streamer, Netflix brought the show back for a fourth and final 20-episode season. (The first ten episodes went live last week, and promptly became Netflix’s number-one show worldwide, with fans streaming 57 million hours in three days.),
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles

Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
The Official Ranking Of Timothée Chalamet’s Biggest Fits

GQ’s back with another new series, and this time we’re discussing the biggest fits of your favorite celebrities throughout their fashion career. In the debut episode, GQ’s fashion director at large, Mobolaji Dawodu, and street style savant Josh Peskowitz rank Timothée Chalamet’s most iconic red carpet outfits. Chalamet’s known for not only being an onscreen heartthrob, but also for taking major risks when it comes to his style. As Peskowitz puts it, “Timothée Chalamet is known to have some of the biggest fits on the red carpet.”
Daniel Dubois: Kevin Lerena Caught Me and I Felt Like My Knee Went

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - Daniel Dubois is still the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion of the world, but such a status looked heavily in doubt in the first round of his first defense against Kevin Lerena. Dubois appeared on the brink of a shock defeat when, after being caught by...
