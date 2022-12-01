Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk had an intense face-off inside the ring
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice already and now it’s time to take on the best that Britain has to offer in the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury. It will make for a massive fight and will surely be a sell out wherever the fight takes place. Who do you see coming out on top in that one? Don’t write off Oleksandr Usyk, a lot of people did against Joshua and he beat him twice!
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Tyson Fury dominates, stops Derek Chisora in Round 10
Tyson Fury landed at will during the 10 rounds the fight lasted to keep a potential undisputed bout against fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk alive.
Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed
That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: this was a fight that no one...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Dereck Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature
More than 60,000 showed up for Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora’s boxing wake on Saturday night in north London.It was, even by the sport’s merciless code, hard to stomach on a winter’s night under the glare and flare of a crowd gathered for an expected massacre. They got what they paid for and Chisora deserves every penny of the blood money he made.Tyson Fury, meanwhile, is blameless and acted regal before, during and after the fight. It finished in round 10 with Chisora cut under the right eye, staggering and blowing out plumes of blood from his damaged mouth. His...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
Sporting News
Boxing scoring, explained: A guide to understanding the rules, points system and judges
When a boxing fight has plenty of action, there is nothing quite like it. The energy that fills up a room when opponents feed off one another and the crowd is electric. A bout ending in a knockout results in pandemonium. And if a fight goes the distance? How does...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois: Kevin Lerena Caught Me and I Felt Like My Knee Went
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - Daniel Dubois is still the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion of the world, but such a status looked heavily in doubt in the first round of his first defense against Kevin Lerena. Dubois appeared on the brink of a shock defeat when, after being caught by...
