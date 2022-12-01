Read full article on original website
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
7 Ways to Make Extra Money this Holiday Season in Twin Falls
Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
The One Christmas Stop You Have To Make Is Twin Falls Orton Botanical Garden
So many places around Twin Falls turn into a Christmas wonderland. The Orton Botanical Gardens is one of the coolest displays in the area. The entire garden is lit up and you can feel the holiday spirit. Orton Botanical Garden Information. The Orton Botanical Garden is a non-profit garden that...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls
If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
LOOK: Recap of the Spectacular 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event
Thanks to all of you in the community who attended the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event. It was a huge success and offered a special show experience that Twin Falls had never seen before. Did You See the Drones at the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event?
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
Stellar New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Twin Falls
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
kmvt
Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
Elko Daily Free Press
Baby dies after alleged shaking incident in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died. Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.
kmvt
FDA considering change to screening process for blood donation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is asking people to give the gift of life, by donating blood, to help maintain blood levels that have finally rebounded after being at crisis levels throughout the pandemic. “We need to be able to keep that...
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
College of Southern Idaho Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday (Dec 1)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will light up the Christmas season Thursday with a tree lighting ceremony. On December 1, the community is invited to attend the Third Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the CSI campus near the Fine Arts building main entrance. The CSI Madrigals music group will perform Christmas music and the college president will have some remarks, according to CSI. The public will be able to see the lights every evening until New Year's Day. The lighting ceremony will be live-streamed online at csi.edu/christmastree.
Students and Parents Working to Build ADA Accessible Playground at Sawtooth Elementary
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eventually children will be able to play on an handicap accessible playground at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls thanks to the observation of some students that a couple students in wheelchairs couldn't use the current playground. "Recess is the best part of the day if you ask any kids thats what they will tell ya," said Sara Egan, mother of Zella, a 6-year-old student at Sawtooth Elementary , "She was diagnosed at 14 months with cerebral palsy, so she is limited as far as how she can access the playground because she's in a a wheelchair."
