ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Congress is acting on gay, interracial marriage

CHICAGO — (AP) — Legislation that ensures same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions appears headed for final approval and President Joe Biden's signature, a bipartisan agreement that reflects a wider acceptance of gay rights in both Congress and the country. The measure, which would protect...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — About 200 protesters lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House on Sunday in a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe anti-virus controls and for political change. Protesters in Freedom Plaza...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy