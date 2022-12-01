The Eater Awards recognize excellence in the restaurant industry over the past year in cities across the country. In the face of so many difficulties, from pandemic ripple effects to labor issues to increased operation costs, Los Angeles restaurants have endured and often thrived because of the incredible dedication of the many workers and creative minds that make the scene in the Southland distinct. There aren’t enough awards to go around to the unsung heroes that help uplift and feed communities in this expansive metropolis. Still, we celebrate these restaurants for helping to define what great food and dining look like in 2022, from a bustling sports bar serving chutney-topped pizzas to a dedicated 76-year-old Oaxacan chef serving homestyle classics in her backyard. Here now, the editorial staff presents LA’s 2022 Eater Awards.

