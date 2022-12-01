Read full article on original website
The 5 Best New Restaurants in LA
The sudden cold spell that hits Los Angeles every year always manages to shock the city’s system. It usually only lasts a few days — a week at the most — but it startles all of us sunny-day creatures of LA into hats, coats, mittens and scarves. The cold also spikes the appetite, and whets our collective palate for a boozy cocktail, a hearty plate of comfort food or a quiet coffee shop to stop for a snack and warm beverage. Here are our picks for where to duck the cold this month, or pop out to a patio that looks like Tulum (even if the heaters are blazing nearby).
Eater
4 New Pizza Spots to Check Out This Month in Los Angeles
There seems to be something in the water in Los Angeles these days, because pizza spots just keep sprouting up across the city. First up is a new iteration of the popular Pitfire Pizza, which opens another outlet in Woodland Hills tomorrow serving what seems like a bigger, more ambitious menu of pasta and salads. Pitfire has always been a bit of a step up from the likes of California Pizza Kitchen, and this location offers a sizeable outdoor patio, a full bar, and a kids’ menu to help accommodate families.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [12-3-2022]
It’s the first weekend of the last month of the year. How do you plan to start it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (December 3) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your Saturday!. Things...
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Award Winners for Los Angeles
The Eater Awards recognize excellence in the restaurant industry over the past year in cities across the country. In the face of so many difficulties, from pandemic ripple effects to labor issues to increased operation costs, Los Angeles restaurants have endured and often thrived because of the incredible dedication of the many workers and creative minds that make the scene in the Southland distinct. There aren’t enough awards to go around to the unsung heroes that help uplift and feed communities in this expansive metropolis. Still, we celebrate these restaurants for helping to define what great food and dining look like in 2022, from a bustling sports bar serving chutney-topped pizzas to a dedicated 76-year-old Oaxacan chef serving homestyle classics in her backyard. Here now, the editorial staff presents LA’s 2022 Eater Awards.
Cartoon Brew
‘Steven Universe’ Creator Rebecca Sugar Buys Cozy $2 Million House In L.A. Suburbs
Born and raised in Maryland, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, 35, will now call Eagle Rock, California home after purchasing a $2 million pad in the Los Angeles suburb. Although the available information lists Sugar as the purchaser, the property seems likely to be a hotbed of incredible animation ideas, as she’ll probably be sharing the home with longtime partner and husband Ian Jones-Quartey, 38, a successful artist himself and the creator of OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.
Mariscos Sol y Mar to Open New Location
A Mexican seafood chain is coming soon to Paramount
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
Where To Preorder Tamales In LA
Tamales aren’t exclusive to the holidays, but in many households, these fluffy masa bundles are synonymous with this time of year. And just like sweaters or bad Christmas movies, tamales see a sharp rise in demand come December, which leaves you with two options: preorder or make them yourself.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [12-2-2022 to 12-4-2022]
The rain forecast keeps changing, but one thing is for sure: Whether you’re heading for shelter or looking to roam outdoors, there’s plenty going on over the next few days. This weekend (December 2-4) in Los Angeles, check out Season’s Screamings in Pasadena, First Fridays in Chinatown, a...
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
cottagesgardens.com
Live Like a Rockstar at This $9.9M Art Nouveau-Esque Masterpiece in L.A. Once Home to Iconic Musicians
A rocking property is on the market in Los Angeles. This $9,885,000 home has been a hit among iconic rockstars. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, who seems to have an appreciation for iconic architecture, once owned the striking abode. Other former residents include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Velvet Underground.
daytrippen.com
Day Trip to King Harbor – Redondo Beach Los Angeles
Redondo Beach Pier was initially built to facilitate timber delivery from ships to trains in 1889; the Redondo Beach pier has undergone six transformations, surviving a series of storms, fires, and demolitions throughout the 20th century on the way to its current design — a large horseshoe shape structure that has been given the name – the “endless” pier.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Flea markets
Calling all vintage treasure hunters and bargain seekers — you must head to the legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market. Held on the second Sunday of every month for 50 years, experience the biggest flea market on the West Coast, with more than 2,500 vendors full of antiques, vintage clothing, local art and more! This is a buying experience you can't get anywhere else. Get your tickets ahead of time online for $12.
getnews.info
Santa Monica Tennis Center Announces Grand Opening of New Pickleball Facility
The Santa Monica Pickleball Center Brings a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Experience to Southern California on December 4th. Santa Monica, CA, USA – December 02, 2022 – One of the most recognized tennis operations in Southern California, The Santa Monica Tennis Center, has announced that they will have a grand opening to introduce The Santa Monica Pickleball Center, a proud addition to an already established legacy of racket sports in Los Angeles. The Grand Opening will be December 4th from 1pm-6pm at 2501 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in America with over five million players nationwide. Its popularity is attributed to a feeling of inclusiveness and teamwork while getting a great workout. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center will be the premiere location for the sport in Los Angeles County.
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
