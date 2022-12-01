Read full article on original website
C Stars
3d ago
Crack down on these illegally operating elderly care homes run by filipinos w/no liscence & no proper credentials...most probably don't even have CNA or nursing degrees. State dept of Health needs to check ALL Monster Homes & do back ground checks...then get the law passed to have the monthly cost for elderly care capped no higher than $3000 per month.The rooms are NOT worth that cost specially if they have to share the room!!
Reply(10)
5
hawaiinewsnow.com
These ‘bootcampers’ combine camaraderie with community service (and now they’re knitting, too)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A holiday surprise came in the shape of a colorful gift presented to Straub’s Outpatient Cancer Center this week. A team of Straub employees from different departments came together to give the cancer center beautiful blankets that they knitted themselves. Every week like clockwork, this group...
City hires consultant to address lead concerns and updates at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Oahu’s only public shooting range is going into its fourth month of being off-limits. The Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director, Andrew Namiki Roberts, said this limits the public’s available spaces to practice with their firearms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Hiker duo rescued on Wa’ahila Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa'ahila Ridge Trail.
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Laulima Giving: Sharing for families in need
Laulima Day took place all over the Hawai'i islands on Saturday, Dec. 3. in-person for the first time in two years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gabriel Freitas walked the streets of Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown this week looking for homeless kids to offer services. Freitas spent much of his teenage years on the streets of Kakaako so he knows how to connect with the youth. He’s now the night outreach coordinator for...
6 individuals rescued at Queens Bath, Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
KITV.com
Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression– but so does Alaska. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes.
Parts of road in Kailua closed due to accident
According to HPD, Keolu Drive and Nanialii Street are currently closed due to the traffic accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beware of jewelry scammers. That’s the warning from Honolulu CrimeStoppers after more reports of people falling for the fake goods. Victor John Fleener, of Hawaii Island, said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi when he was approached by a woman offering him jewelry on Monday.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii, bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
Collision on Fort Weaver Road kills pedestrian
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
bigislandnow.com
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
Show Aloha Land returns to Aloha Stadium with much more
If you’re looking for something to do in terms of spending time with your family this Christmas season, then look no further than the Aloha Stadium with this next round of Show Aloha Land.
mauinow.com
University of Hawaiʻi Foundation raises record $500K on its third Giving Tuesday
The University of Hawaiʻi raised a record $514,266 from 1,960 donors during the third UH Giving Tuesday, according to a news release. Donations more than doubled the efforts of the UH Foundation’s Giving Tuesday a year ago. UH Vice President of Advancement and UH Foundation CEO Tim Dolan...
KITV.com
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
