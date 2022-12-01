Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Very cold start to the day: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The weekend is starting off very cold. We have wind chill values in the minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND for this Saturday morning. Eastern KELOLAND is waking up to a west wind that will switch to the south throughout the day. We...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weekend looking pretty good overall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a cold and windy Friday and Friday night and a very cold start to our Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is looking pretty good. Skies will be mainly sunny for our Saturday with a few clouds at times in...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
KELOLAND TV
Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
newsdakota.com
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for month of December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now in meteorological winter, and while the temperatures will waffle back in the short term, we may have more substantial cold on the way. Strong south winds helped temperatures return above average in southeast KELOLAND on this December 1st day. But don’t get used to the warmer-than-average air.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Storm Brings Winter Conditions To Vermillion
A fast-moving weather system moved across the Vermillion area beginning early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. By noon that day, the storm would let up, giving people a chance to clean up streets and sidewalks before another round of snow would hit.
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Holiday treats and giving back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking about the sweetest part of the holiday season — holiday baking. First, we’ll hear the story of a Brandon high schooler who has turned her passion for baking into a passion for helping others.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source
A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KELOLAND TV
Skating into the weekend!
Disney on Ice is here in Sioux Falls. We talked with a cast member to hear about opening night night and why you should attend to make family memories that last a lifetime. Lifescape was the recipient of the $5,000 Nexstar Charitable Foundation. They stopped by to explain how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to Lifescape.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
