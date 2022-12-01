‘One Fine Morning’ Trailer: Mia Hansen-Love’s Latest Drama Starring Léa Seydoux Arrives In January

Read full article on original website
‘The Killer’: First Look At David Fincher’s Assassin Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender
We’ve been patiently waiting for a good look at David Fincher‘s upcoming feature film “The Killer,” an assassin thriller based on a French graphic novel, “Le Tueur.” Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter who adapted the source material has previously worked with Fincher on “Seven,” “Fight Club,” and “The Game.” Starring as the titular killer is Michael Fassbender with Tilda Swinton (“Curious Case of Benjamin Button“) and Charles Parnell (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning“) taking supporting roles in the film. But it’s Fassbender who is now behind our first real glimpse at the crime thriller that will debut on Netflix.
‘Solo’ Co-Writer Wants To Revisit Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra & Would Like Lucasfilm To Embrace ‘Star Wars’ Specials Ala ‘Werewolf By Night’
We’re still buzzing after the season one finale of Tony Gilroy’s fantastic “Star Wars” series “Andor,” a prequel taking place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” One of the more well-written and executed modern “Star Wars” projects that showed that there were still some untapped places that creatives could explore within the universe that feel fresh and exciting. One has to wonder, given its potential, whether Lucasfilm circles back to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in a similar way. More ‘Solo’ remains to be seen, but the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, is still hopeful that he might be able to play with these characters again one day.
The Best Movie Trailers Of 2022
As cinema continues to shapeshift in a very literal formatting sense, and the future remains unclear regarding the size of the screen on which we’ll get to appreciate it, trailers often give us the only taste of a cinematic experience. To feel the rumbling drums of “The Northman” on the big screen or to hear Jenny Slate’s weirdly therapeutic voice for “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” becomes a physical experience.
‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ Trailer: Hirokazu Kore-eda Serves As Showrunner For New Netflix Series Coming In January
We are mere weeks away from the US release of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s newest film, “Broker.” But we won’t have to wait long after that before we see the next project from the acclaimed filmmaker. He’s also the showrunner behind a new Netflix series, “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House.”
‘TAR’ Wins New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture
It’s that time of year when critics revisit the films they have watched over the past 11 months and determine what is worthy and what isn’t. Of the prominent critics’ groups, the New York Film Critics Circle is up first this time around and they have anointed Todd Field’s “TAR” as the Best Film of 2022. They also selected its star, Cate Blanchett, as Best Actress. She previously won in 2013 for “Blue Jasmine.”
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Servant’ Final Season Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Thriller Series Comes To An Emotional & Epic Conclusion In January
All good things must come to an end. That’s exactly what’s happening to M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller series, “Servant,” which is about to begin its final season in early 2023. As seen in the trailer for Season 4, “Servant” picks up where the finale left...
‘You People’ Teaser: Kenya Barris Looks At Modern Families With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long & More
A few years back, you might remember that Kenya Barris— creator of the ABC sitcom “Black-ish”— and actor Jonah Hill had written a project together, and it would be a family comedy that also co-starred Eddie Murphy. Well, the project, a Netflix film, is called “You People,” and the teaser has finally arrived.
‘Loki’ Season 2: Kate Dickie Joins The Cast Of Marvel Disney+ Show’s New Season
In terms of fan-favorite Disney+ series in the MCU, “Loki” ranks near the top of the list. And audiences don’t need to wait much longer for Season 2, as it hits Disney+ in mid-2023 as part of Marvel Studio‘s Phase 5. Now, some casting news to amp up the buzz: Deadline reports that Kate Dickie joins the “Loki” Season 2 cast. Dickie’s character is under wraps right now, but reportedly, she’s a villain.
14 Movies To Watch In December: ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Glass Onion’ & More
We’ve already gotten the Gotham Awards and have seen the New York Critics Circle announce their winners. As we start the final countdown of 2022, many of us continue to play desperate catch-up of the year’s best, making the prospect of an entire month worth of new releases daunting. November was overloaded with quality releases week-to-week, and December is set for some of the biggest releases of the year. From kicking the month off with the violent twist on Santa Claus to the celebrated return of Brendan Fraser in a leading role, the latest feature from indie darling Joanna Hogg, to the much anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water,” December sees 2022 ending on a big note.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason The Latest To Join The Cast Of Upcoming HBO Max Series
While fans await Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune: Part Two,” in theaters (tentatively) next November, another “Dune” project looms on the horizon: HBO Max‘s “Dune: The Sisterhood.” And anticipation is already high for the upcoming series, with Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma leading the show’s cast. Now Deadline reports three more joining the ensemble: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.
Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza. As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
‘Champions’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Stars In Bobby Farrelly’s Special Olympics Comedy
No matter the pure intentions that are clearly behind the upcoming film, “Champions,” it’s hard to imagine Bobby Farrelly’s new comedy being released without controversy. As seen in the trailer for “Champions,” the film follows the story of a professional basketball coach who finds himself on...
Jeremy Pope And The Black Queer Perspective Of ‘The Inspection’ [Interview]
Jeremy Pope is a newly recognized Independent Spirit Award Lead Performance nominee for “The Inspection,” but the lack of buzz regarding an Oscar nomination is somewhat disconcerting. In a year with a dearth of truly deserving nominees, the 30-year-old actor should be a shoo-in for his incredible performance in writer and director Elegance Bratton‘s autobiographical feature. But, perhaps like Bratton’s own underdog story, talent will persevere in the end.
‘The Last Of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Fights For Survival In Post-Apocalypse Series That Premieres January 15
Hollywood has adapted video games for decades, but the execution has always been decidedly mixed at best. HBO Max hopes to change that for good and has grand ambitions with the Naughty Dog/Sony PlayStation original video game franchise “The Last of Us.” The prestige cable company is hoping for a more compelling and adult experience for audiences by adding terrific behind-the-camera talent, a group of seasoned actors, and placing them in this harsh post-apocalypse landscape that will fuel a dramatic story. Given that “The Last of Us” has been long hailed for its narrative and character work, primarily using motion capture for performances, what we’ve seen so far from “The Last Of Us” looks like a much more intense and real survival series, instead of the shlockier version, like “The Walking Dead.”
‘Batgirl’ Directors Would Still Love To Work With Warner Bros. Discovery In The Future
Even though it happened months ago, people still can’t get enough of the story regarding Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelving of “Batgirl” while the film was deep into post-production. Sure, films have been canceled and shelved before. But the idea of a nearly-$100 million superhero film getting locked away in a vault with so much fanfare is just so ridiculous to imagine. Yet, it is the reality that filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are living through right now. And surprisingly, the duo isn’t soured on the idea of working with WBD again in the future.
Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Brings Everyone’s Favorite ‘Baking Show’ Back To America [Interview]
Often, no matter how busy you are, there are interview opportunities you just cannot turn down. Beyonce? Name the time and the place. Angelina Jolie? Standing by. RuPaul Charles? Always. So, even during this busy awards season when someone offers you “Great British Bake-Off” (or “Great British Baking Show” as its known in the U.S.) judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith you absolutely find a way to make it happen.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
‘Return To Seoul’ Review: A Delicate, Penetrating Character Study
Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul” is a fast one for the books, a film that (contrary to so much of contemporary cinema) delivers exponentially more than it promises. It begins as a modest, observational slice-of-life drama and slowly transforms into a movie about the lies we tell ourselves — about who we are, what we feel, and what we need.
