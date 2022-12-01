ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
WDTN

Snowden swears allegiance to Russia, receives passport: lawyer

National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, who received international attention after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, has sworn his allegiance to Russia, where he has been living in exile since 2013, state media reported Friday.  Snowden attorney Anatoly Kucherena confirmed the news to the state-run media outlet TASS, saying his client had […]

