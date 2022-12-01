Read full article on original website
$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
Click2Houston.com
Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!
HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Renovations coming to 60-year-old Bellaire center due to increased public interest
The property is owned by MC Management and Development, a real estate company founded in 1958 by the Meyer family who have a history of property development across southwest Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The heart of the city of Bellaire’s commercial district is about to receive major renovations designed to...
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Houston Agent Magazine
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
papercitymag.com
California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi
John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs slowed inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning. According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, the freeway was not completely reopened until after 6:30 a.m. You'll want...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
houstoniamag.com
8 Houston Bakeries With Delectable Holiday Treats
Bakeries in Houston making scrumptious holiday treats. The candied smells of gingerbread cookies, vanilla cakes and pecan pies saturating the air throughout the holidays send most into a sweet tooth overload. These eight bakeries in Houston are making scrumptious treats this season that’ll surely have residents lined up for the seasonal selects. Travel to Latin America with Sweets by Belen or snatch up a vegan cookie from Sinfull Bakery to ease your holiday cravings. As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, try these must-have sugary delights.
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
