14 Movies To Watch In December: ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Glass Onion’ & More
We’ve already gotten the Gotham Awards and have seen the New York Critics Circle announce their winners. As we start the final countdown of 2022, many of us continue to play desperate catch-up of the year’s best, making the prospect of an entire month worth of new releases daunting. November was overloaded with quality releases week-to-week, and December is set for some of the biggest releases of the year. From kicking the month off with the violent twist on Santa Claus to the celebrated return of Brendan Fraser in a leading role, the latest feature from indie darling Joanna Hogg, to the much anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water,” December sees 2022 ending on a big note.
‘TAR’ Wins New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture
It’s that time of year when critics revisit the films they have watched over the past 11 months and determine what is worthy and what isn’t. Of the prominent critics’ groups, the New York Film Critics Circle is up first this time around and they have anointed Todd Field’s “TAR” as the Best Film of 2022. They also selected its star, Cate Blanchett, as Best Actress. She previously won in 2013 for “Blue Jasmine.”
‘Mafia Mamma’ Red Band Teaser: Toni Collette Inherits A Mafia Empire In Upcoming Action Comedy
Toni Collette has had quite a busy 2022, starring in two limited series, Netflix‘s “Pieces Of Her” and HBO Max‘s “The Staircase.” Filmwise, she also stars in “The Estate,” which hit limited theaters last month. Now, Collette kicks off 2023 with “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy from “Miss Bala” director Catherine Hardwicke.
The Best Movie Trailers Of 2022
As cinema continues to shapeshift in a very literal formatting sense, and the future remains unclear regarding the size of the screen on which we’ll get to appreciate it, trailers often give us the only taste of a cinematic experience. To feel the rumbling drums of “The Northman” on the big screen or to hear Jenny Slate’s weirdly therapeutic voice for “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” becomes a physical experience.
Guillermo del Toro Says He’s Writing/Designing An Untitled “Monster Movie” That Could Be Next
It’s hard to think of modern horror without getting a mental picture of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, given that he’s become the face of the genre thanks to a career dedicated to all the creepy and scary things that cinema can offer. Well, despite dipping his toes into the world of period noir with “Nightmare Alley” and fairytales with his stop-motion animation version of “Pinocchio,” his next film might be grounded a little more deeply within the confines of another creature feature.
‘Aladdin 2’: Guy Ritchie “Wouldn’t Have Any Issue” Bringing Will Smith Back For Upcoming Sequel
Has there ever been a more anomalous pairing than Guy Ritchie of all directors doing Disney‘s live-action “Aladdin” film? The 2019 movie is an outlier in Ritchie’s filmography, but yes, he indeed directed it. And Ritchie also directs the upcoming sequel, and what’s more, he wants disgraced actor Will Smith back as his Genie.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason The Latest To Join The Cast Of Upcoming HBO Max Series
While fans await Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune: Part Two,” in theaters (tentatively) next November, another “Dune” project looms on the horizon: HBO Max‘s “Dune: The Sisterhood.” And anticipation is already high for the upcoming series, with Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma leading the show’s cast. Now Deadline reports three more joining the ensemble: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.
‘The Last Of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Fights For Survival In Post-Apocalypse Series That Premieres January 15
Hollywood has adapted video games for decades, but the execution has always been decidedly mixed at best. HBO Max hopes to change that for good and has grand ambitions with the Naughty Dog/Sony PlayStation original video game franchise “The Last of Us.” The prestige cable company is hoping for a more compelling and adult experience for audiences by adding terrific behind-the-camera talent, a group of seasoned actors, and placing them in this harsh post-apocalypse landscape that will fuel a dramatic story. Given that “The Last of Us” has been long hailed for its narrative and character work, primarily using motion capture for performances, what we’ve seen so far from “The Last Of Us” looks like a much more intense and real survival series, instead of the shlockier version, like “The Walking Dead.”
