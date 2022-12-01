ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for not paying a $77.80 trash bill.

Court records show the Valley woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the garbage service bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”

The arrest of the octogenarian drew outrage on social media as criminalizing debt. A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history of suspended service.

The city on Tuesday posted a statement on Facebook about the arrest. Officials said code enforcement officers attempted to contact her several times and left a door hanger at her home. After she did not appear at a September court date for the citation, an arrest warrant for “Failure to Pay-Trash was issued.”

Court records show that she was arrested in 2006 for not paying a $206.54 trash bill. The case was later dismissed “upon compliance,” court records showed.

Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds said in the statement that officers were required to arrest her after a magistrate signed the warrant.

The woman “was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” Reynolds said.

Sonja
3d ago

I hate this. We built this nation upon their strengths, their backs. So when we use them up and they get old, we do crap like this. I believe that when our seniors reach 70, they should never have to pay taxes ever again. We are a sad people

Eva Starnes
3d ago

I'm a 70 year old female I'm barely getting by! and I would have paid that lady's bill. I can't believe how rotten and low down people are. shame on them.

gmgrl
3d ago

Actual CRIMINALS ARE WALKING FREE THAT HAVE COMMITTED HORRENDOUS CRIMES AND THIS LADY WAS ARRESTED! WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY? THE JUDGE SHOULD HAVE PAID HER BILL!!!

