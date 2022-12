No. 25 Rutgers Wrestling (5-1, 0-0) swept their two duals Sunday afternoon at the Garden State Grapple showcase at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In the opening match against the No. 15 ranked University of Pennsylvania, the Scarlet Knights put on a stellar performance, led by ranked wins from Dean Peterson (125), Joe Heilmann (133), Billy Janzer (197) and Boone McDermott (HWT) as they came away with a 19-12 victory over the Quakers.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO