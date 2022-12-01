WWE reveals broadcast date for 2022 Tribute to the Troops

The show was taped last month from Indiana.

WWE

WWE has revealed when the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special will air.

The event will be broadcast on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox. Matches for the show were taped on Friday, November 11, 2022, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country," reads WWE.com.

The 2022 Tribute to the Troops will be the 20th such show WWE has produced. The first event took place on December 20, 2003, from Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq.

The lineup for this year's show is as follows: