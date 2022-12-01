ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lincoln Memorial Bridge closure date set

We’re learning more about plans to close down a local bridge. George Rogers National Historical Park in Vincennes says some pedestrian areas in the park will close when the Lincoln Memorial Bridge closes. The bridge is set to close on January 9th for restoration work. GRC officials say during...
VINCENNES, IN

