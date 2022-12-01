CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead, and another the passenger is injured after a crash occurred in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say Jordan Oneal, 29, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion along the 400 block of Linn Street when he lost control while trying to turn along a curve, then traveled along the right side of the road, and hit a utility pole.

