WHIO Dayton
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
Blanchester resident killed in five-vehicle crash on I-75
Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester suffered fatal injuries in crash in Butler Township near Dayton on Friday.
WLWT 5
Police responding to crash on I-71/75N in Covington, lanes blocked
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to a crash at the cut of the hill I-75 North in Covington. Lanes are blocked. Injury status is unknown.
WHIO Dayton
1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Medics took two people to the hospital following a three-car crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of River Road around 1 p.m. for the report of the crash right in front of the American Legion Hall.
Fox 19
Driver dies, passenger hospitalized following Queensgate crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead, and another the passenger is injured after a crash occurred in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say Jordan Oneal, 29, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion along the 400 block of Linn Street when he lost control while trying to turn along a curve, then traveled along the right side of the road, and hit a utility pole.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash in the West End
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Longbranch Road in Union.
UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries and extrication at 2381 Longbranch Road in Union. Emergency crews responding.
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Reports of an crash with injuries at Port Union Road and Quality Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an crash with injuries at Port Union Road and Quality Boulevard in Fairfield .
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire at Parkside Lane in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Parkside Lane in Mason. No report of injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of crash with injuries on Paxton at Wasson in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Paxton Avenue at Wasson Road in Oakley. Emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Report of utility wires down on Bell Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of utility wires down at 1649 Bell Road at Whispering Woods Lane in Butler County. Utility crew responding.
