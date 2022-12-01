Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Wylie High School Junior starts his own lawn care business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mowing the lawn is a chore many teens try to avoid, but for Jonathan Ramirez, Wylie High School junior, it’s how he is investing in his future, one lawn at a time. While balancing school, soccer, and a summer job at a car wash, Jonathan quickly realized he needed a job […]
McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement from the district on Friday. McDaniel came to the district in 2006 and served as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He served eight years as principal before becoming assistant superintendent for student services in 2014 and superintendent of the district in 2015. In total, McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Superb Woman: Hon. Dr. Janice Ingram
DeSoto, TX - Dr. Janice Ingram served as a member of the DeSoto ISD Board for 12 years; six as President and two as Board Secretary. For two of those years, she was the only African American and female member. Under her leadership, the largest bond program passed by the...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD launches program to advance paraprofessionals
Mesquite ISD is working to help its paraprofessionals become certified educators. The district launched a new program called Pathways Advancing to Certified Educators (PACE) – a rebrand of a statewide para to teacher program.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to re-assure parents following Thursday’s lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
New Jamba location opens in west Frisco
A new Jamba has opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Fresh juice and smoothie retailer Jamba opened a new location in Frisco in late November. The new store is located at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500. Menu items at Jamba include iced beverages, smoothies, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, fresh juice and more. The company was founded in 1990 out of California. 214-308-9201. https://locations.jamba.com/tx/frisco/6828-stonebrook-parkway.
advocatemag.com
Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School
Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
McKinney, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Prosper High School football team will have a game with Lewisville High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
dmagazine.com
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
Upworthy
Chef learns how to sign the menu for deaf customers in inclusive gesture: 'It blew her away'
A deaf couple who dined at a high-end restaurant in Dallas, Texas, discovered what it really means to have top-notch service with a side of kindness. Melissa Keomoungkhoun and her husband Victor Montiel went out for a dinner at Tatsu Dallas—"a traditional, edomae style sushi experience deep in the heart of Texas," as per the establishment's Instagram page—and ended up getting service catering to their specific needs.
Allen ISD Board Member Resigns In Protest Over Redistricting
On November 28, the Allen ISD held a board meeting to vote for the approval of a controversial redistricting plan. It addresses overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 by repurposing the less attended campuses on the east side. As previously reported by Local Profile, parents are not happy, and one board member resigned in protest after the plan was approved.
dallasexpress.com
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
mckinneyonline.com
McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales
It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART
An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 1