ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement from the district on Friday. McDaniel came to the district in 2006 and served as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He served eight years as principal before becoming assistant superintendent for student services in 2014 and superintendent of the district in 2015. In total, McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.
MCKINNEY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Superb Woman: Hon. Dr. Janice Ingram

DeSoto, TX - Dr. Janice Ingram served as a member of the DeSoto ISD Board for 12 years; six as President and two as Board Secretary. For two of those years, she was the only African American and female member. Under her leadership, the largest bond program passed by the...
DESOTO, TX
WJTV 12

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’

A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jamba location opens in west Frisco

A new Jamba has opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Fresh juice and smoothie retailer Jamba opened a new location in Frisco in late November. The new store is located at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500. Menu items at Jamba include iced beverages, smoothies, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, fresh juice and more. The company was founded in 1990 out of California. 214-308-9201. https://locations.jamba.com/tx/frisco/6828-stonebrook-parkway.
FRISCO, TX
advocatemag.com

Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School

Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

McKinney, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prosper High School football team will have a game with Lewisville High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PROSPER, TX
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Chef learns how to sign the menu for deaf customers in inclusive gesture: 'It blew her away'

A deaf couple who dined at a high-end restaurant in Dallas, Texas, discovered what it really means to have top-notch service with a side of kindness. Melissa Keomoungkhoun and her husband Victor Montiel went out for a dinner at Tatsu Dallas—"a traditional, edomae style sushi experience deep in the heart of Texas," as per the establishment's Instagram page—and ended up getting service catering to their specific needs.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Allen ISD Board Member Resigns In Protest Over Redistricting

On November 28, the Allen ISD held a board meeting to vote for the approval of a controversial redistricting plan. It addresses overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 by repurposing the less attended campuses on the east side. As previously reported by Local Profile, parents are not happy, and one board member resigned in protest after the plan was approved.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinney Chamber Successfully Pushes Packaged Liquor Sales

It’s been a long wait! But on Nov 8th, McKinney voters finally got their chance to vote to legalize package liquor sales in the city and it passed, with an overwhelming majority of 74%!. On November 2021, a petition was launched to legalize the sale of packaged liquor in...
MCKINNEY, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue

Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
KELLER, TX
Local Profile

Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART

An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy