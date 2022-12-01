Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ancientpages.com
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for Louisiana 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
NOLA.com
French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement
With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
KEDM
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
President of France expected to make special announcement during visit to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday that he’s expected to meet with the President of France later this week, and that President Emmanuel Macron will make a much-anticipated announcement during his visit to Louisiana. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said he’s looking forward to meeting with President Macron Friday, December 2, to […]
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
KSLA
Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet
(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app. Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: For John Kennedy, the governor's race is as easy as freezing a fruitcake
The people of Louisiana ought to give a big holiday “thank you” to John N. Kennedy. Of course, you’d think that voting him another six-year term in the U.S. Senate would be enough. But political egos being what they are, Kennedy promptly began teasing his entry into the governor’s race next year.
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
