The opening weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season saw the fourth-highest viewership mark in CDL history, according to Esports Charts. When the Call of Duty World League was franchised to the CDL in 2019, the league’s streaming platform moved exclusively to YouTube. This was alongside YouTube’s push to bring streaming services to the website. For the last three years, the CDL has operated solely on YouTube and the viewership has suffered greatly because of it. Outside of matches played by OpTic Gaming or at Champs, viewers simply weren’t tuning in to watch. But at the start of the MW2 season, the CDL revealed that it’s returning to streaming exclusively on Twitch.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO