Best Fiora build in League of Legends
The League of Legends pre-season has officially started, but despite the changes, there are some champions that continue to be a menace across all levels of play. One of these is Fiora, who has been among the best-performing top laners in the last patch. According to u.gg, she has been the second most popular top lane pick globally, with a whopping 52.15 percent win rate at Diamond and above.
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic
Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
Fortnite teases 3 big-time collabs coming to Chapter 4 this month
Fortnite Chapter Four started over the weekend, and with a new season, there will be new collaborations. The Chapter Four, season one battle pass includes numerous crossovers from Doom Slayer to Geralt of Rivia—and that’s only the beginning. With a post to Twitter this morning, the official Fortnite...
Male pros experience misogyny in VALORANT after disguising voices during campaign against sexism in games
Women in Games Argentina, an organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive space for women in gaming in the country, has picked up three male VALORANT professional players to play with voice changers and raise awareness of how badly women are treated while playing online video games. The experiment worked...
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
How Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Augments work
Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments. Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
In time for deadline: Team SMG finalizes Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC
Prior to The International 2022, Team SMG had it all figured out. The Dota 2 team was looking to make it through the TI11 regional qualifiers with the addition of iceiceice and poloson, but SMG’s dreams were left hanging when the organization failed to submit its roster on time.
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
Clean execution: Project L devs finally dive into the game’s design and gameplay for the first time
Riot Games and the team behind its upcoming fighting game debut Project L are continuing to say and show all of the right things to keep fans excited for a title we still have no release window for. But at least the final look we will get at the game for 2022 dives deep into the area FGC-heads will care about the most—pure, well-explained, gameplay design and mechanics.
CDL’s opening weekend viewership on Twitch shows CoD esports more alive than ever heading into 2023
The opening weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season saw the fourth-highest viewership mark in CDL history, according to Esports Charts. When the Call of Duty World League was franchised to the CDL in 2019, the league’s streaming platform moved exclusively to YouTube. This was alongside YouTube’s push to bring streaming services to the website. For the last three years, the CDL has operated solely on YouTube and the viewership has suffered greatly because of it. Outside of matches played by OpTic Gaming or at Champs, viewers simply weren’t tuning in to watch. But at the start of the MW2 season, the CDL revealed that it’s returning to streaming exclusively on Twitch.
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
When is MrBeast coming to Fortnite?
Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has one of the biggest followings on any social media platform in the history of the internet, and he’s about to take over more than just YouTube. Fortnite is known for its wide variety of different skins, featuring a collection of different collaborations. In...
BoxBox TFT Bootcamp returns for Set 8 with $20k reason for streamers to start playing
In a partnership with Riot Games, BoxBox will host the second Teamfight Tactics Bootcamp, showcasing 50 streamers climbing the Set Eight ladder for a slice of $20,000 and bragging rights. Hype for TFT Set Eight, scheduled to release on Dec. 7, is at an all-time high. Dragons and two-champion slots...
Punk joins Pandexodus, looking for new FGC sponsor for Capcom Cup and Street Fighter 6
The Pandexodus continues to grow in number. Despite the organization announcing it had removed CEO Dr. Alan Bunney from his position following the last week of drama, Panda is losing its star fighting game competitor—Victor “Punk” Woodley. Despite being a somewhat controversial figure in the FGC, Punk...
Vici Gaming boots 3 members from Dota 2 roster after poor regional performance
China as a Dota 2 region has been on a decline in recent years. Vici Gaming, a prominent organization that even has a TI win under its belt, couldn’t make it through the most recent Last Chance Qualifiers—and missing the event called for roster changes. Vici has decided...
Chamber’s incredible usage stats before VALORANT Patch 5.12 show why he needs to change
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the most impactful patches to date, with 14 different agents receiving balance changes to their abilities, ranging from price changes to significant reworks. Surely the most anticipated and sweeping changes will be to Chamber, who’s set to receive a complete overhaul to his Rendezvous teleport, drastic changes to his Trademark utililty, and nerfs to both Headhunter and his Tour de Force ultimate.
How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.
