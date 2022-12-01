Read full article on original website
NHL Standings: Detroit Red Wings continue Western dominance
A bow was put on the 2022 NHL Standings and season when the Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup
Detroit News
Tyler Bertuzzi out six weeks, as Red Wings attempt to fill void again
Detroit — The Red Wings will be without forward Tyler Bertuzzi for a lengthy period again. Coach Derek Lalonde said Friday that Bertuzzi underwent surgery for an upper-body injury (believed to be Bertuzzi's hand) and will be out about six weeks. Bertuzzi was hit in the left hand area...
Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic sits, waits for next opportunity to shake slump
Columbus — Ville Husso is getting the start in net Sunday for the Red Wings again. It's the back end of a back-to-back, on the road, not even a full 24 hours difference, but it's Husso starting — and Alex Nedeljkovic watching. "It was a tough decision because...
Detroit News
Margin for error slim as Red Wings embark on challenging road trip
Detroit — It's back on the road again for the Red Wings. After finishing a season-long five-game homestand Saturday against Vegas, the Wings are back on the road beginning Sunday in Columbus. And, as it seems is usually the case these days, it's going to be another pivotal test...
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Detroit News
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers: He's going to be out for a little while
Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their roster on Thursday when Isaiah Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain. The second-year forward, who started the last two games at the shooting guard position, was injured in the first quarter of Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over Dallas. It is unclear how long Livers will be sidelined, but Pistons coach Dwane Casey offered an update after practice on Saturday.
Detroit News
'We want Jamo': Lions' Jameson Williams has quiet NFL debut
Detroit — They started in the second half, faint at first, but progressively louder as time went on. As the Detroit Lions pulled away from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Ford Field crowd chanted, "We want Jamo." Not initially expected to debut this week, Lions rookie receiver Jameson...
Pistons news: Victor Wembanyama watch and the 6th win in December
The Detroit Pistons got their 6th win of the season last night, beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, which was important for a few reasons. It was the official arrival of Killian Hayes, who has been playing very well of late and looks to have turned his season and possibly career around after a terrible start.
Justin Verlander To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider Star Pitcher
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
One of the most surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season has been the Indiana Pacers. Indiana dove headfirst into a rebuild early in 2022, trading away Domantas Sabonis, Torrey Craig and Caris LeVert ahead of the trade deadline. The rebuild continued in the offseason as Indiana also...
