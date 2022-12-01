Read full article on original website
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
The 27-year-old forward exited the game early on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units.
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
Devils drop Flyers, set franchise mark with 11th consecutive road win
PHILADELPHIA — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers. “I think that’s a big accomplishment,” Mercer said. “Road games are hard,...
Johnny's been good: Gaudreau producing at elite level for Columbus Blue Jackets
Those concerned that Johnny Gaudreau’s scoring would plummet with the Blue Jackets can rest assured. Turns out, he’s still good at hockey. Despite dealing with multiple fill-ins for Patrik Laine during two injury setbacks, Gaudreau had eight goals, 17 assists and 25 points before facing the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, and is on pace for 30 goals, 63 assists and 93 points over a full season (82 games). That would be 10 goals, 12 assists and 22 points shy of what he had last season for the Calgary Flames, but there are 60 games left and Gaudreau is tracking to set single-season Blue Jackets records for assists and points.
Devils defeat Flyers, win team-record 11th straight on road
Jack Hughes scored a goal, Miles Wood recorded a 2 assist night, helping the Devils beat the Flyers, 3-2 for their 20th win of the season. The streak is a Devils record and the second-longest in NHL history, behind the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild and 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings (12 games each).
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-2 Win vs. The Flyers
Good teams find ways to win games that they don’t deserve to win. That’s what the New Jersey Devils did last night when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 for their franchise-record 11th road win in a row. The Flyers were the better team, but opportunistic scoring and another strong start from Akira Schmid helped the Devils come out on top and improve their record to 20-4-1. Here are four takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
Thomas' Three Storylines - CBJ @ WPG
Jets forward Blake Wheeler recorded his fourth career hat trick on Tuesday night continuing his dominating play career-wise against the Avalanche. Wheeler became the second oldest player (36 years, 90 days) in Jets/Thrashers history to have a three-goal game, behind only Ray Ferraro. The Minnesota product is averaging almost a point per game with 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games this season. Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti have been playing very well together since Rick Bowness put them together.
Lightning assign forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Cole Koepke to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Koepke, 24, made his NHL debut with the Lightning in the 2022-23 season opener October 11 at the New York...
Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Injury News
The Columbus Blue Jackets injury news continues to be grim. Today, the club released more details on long-term injuries to winger Jakub Voracek and defencemen Zach Werenski and Jake Bean. Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries Remain an Issue. Bad News on Voracek. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen updated the status of...
Forget a rebuild label — Flyers just need to build it right
Sitting next to Chuck Fletcher for a midseason address during January, a fed-up-with-losing Dave Scott said he wanted things fixed. "I can tell you I'm angry," the Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO said last season. "I know our fans are more than angry and the whole organization's angry. We're sick of losing.
Nets really showed this Blake Griffin tribute video amid Celtics game
Blake Griffin spent a little over a calendar year with the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently he made quite the impression. The Boston Celtics visited the Barclays Center on Sunday in what was Griffin's first trip to Brooklyn since he left the Nets to sign with the Celtics in 2022 free agency.
