Bank regulator’s anti-racism efforts go too far, witnesses tell Senate: ‘Disparity is not discrimination’

By Peter Kasperowicz
 3 days ago
elda franklin
2d ago

Equal opportunity does not always mean equal outcomes. Some people seem incapable of understanding this, including many policy-makers, unfortunately.

LogicMan
2d ago

What a joke. When 90% of white males, 94% white females and 59% of black males, 83% black females graduate high school. 55% whites, 31% of blacks are married. So who is a better investment, who is more likely to pay off a loan etc… it’s cultural not specific race. BTW Asian have higher graduates and higher marriage’s. It’s Cultural.

NoLongerAsleep
2d ago

This is a faceless process. Stop asking race on every official form and we’ll see if it organically changes. Loans should be given by credit score, and monies being earned. So you can’t by a house that is way out of your means, work, save up, pay down and by a little bigger in a few years. This is how your grandparents did it, white , black, purple or green.

