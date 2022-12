BUFFALO, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 32 points as Buffalo beat Saint Bonaventure 83-66 on Saturday. Jones added six rebounds and three steals for the Bulls (4-4). Zid Powell added 23 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO