One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a vehicle late Saturday night, officials say. The crash happened at North Jennings and East Keil Road just east of Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. The railroad crossing where the crash happened is considered a passive graded crossing, where there is a stop The post One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County
Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Man arrested after leading police on chase through two counties
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff and Montgomery County Sheriff worked together to arrest a man after a police chase that led them through two counties Friday night. A deputy attempted to stop 35-year-old Daniel Foreman from Auxvasse Friday night for a traffic violation when he sped off instead. The deputy and other assisting The post Man arrested after leading police on chase through two counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal
An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal. The post Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City
There will be parking restrictions in Downtown Jefferson City for events on Friday and Saturday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The Living Windows event will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson streets. The roadway will be blocked at 5 The post Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City set to host annual holiday parade
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Community anticipates crowds to fill the downtown area on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade event. The annual Christmas parade is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jefferson City Police Department says people can expect some traffic impacts. Parking will not be allowed on High The post Jefferson City set to host annual holiday parade appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Basement fire damages Jefferson City home
An appliance fire damaged a basement in Jefferson City on Friday. The post Basement fire damages Jefferson City home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands flocked to Downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows, an annual holiday event with performances, food and more. Despite the large crowds and recent gun violence in the area, Jefferson City residents feel safe having a good relationship with law enforcement. In addition, Jefferson City's Christmas parade will take place 4:30 The post Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton man accused of Boone County shooting arrested, faces multiple felony charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was arrested Thursday in Columbia after allegedly leading Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase, the department said in a Facebook post. Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect of a Saturday shooting that occurred in the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road near Ashland. He is charged The post Fulton man accused of Boone County shooting arrested, faces multiple felony charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several assault and weapons charges following a shots-fired incident in north Columbia on Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Columbia police officers The post Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
Arraignment held Friday for Jefferson City man charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man charged with his girlfriend's deadly shooting made a virtual appearance in court Friday morning. Joshua Wilbers, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Hallie Phillips, 20, Sunday afternoon at a home near Jefferson City. On Wednesday, the Cole Prosecutor's Office charged Wilbers with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and The post Arraignment held Friday for Jefferson City man charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
