Omaha, NE

Omaha construction worker dies after work accident Wednesday

By Maria Consbruck
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
3 News Now confirmed with OPD that on Wednesday, Nov. 22 Omaha Police Department responded to a workplace accident near 150th and Wycliff Dr. around 11:34 a.m.

Construction workers, say police, were attempting to connect two pipes when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on 56-year-old Tracy Baslee.

Upon arrival, officers observed Baslee lying face down with no pulse. Officer Martin then started CPR. When OFD arrived, they transported Baslee to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

