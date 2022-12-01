ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man found guilty of firing at law enforcement during standoff

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Marlon Aaron Illescas was found guilty as charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building.

The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.

Detectives say it happened around 11 a.m. on October 23, 2021, when Illescas was seen holding a gun at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard.

The Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the suspect pointed his gun at them and then ran to a nearby McDonald’s. The suspect fired shots at law enforcement as he ran and then barricaded himself inside the restaurant’s bathroom.

No one was hurt.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrested Illescas.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2023.

