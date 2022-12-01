Read full article on original website
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
“It’s been wild” Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker talks first term in office and whyroad work on Severn Avenue drove him crazy
Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker talks first term in office. Listen to the entire conversation including what Walker said when Newell asked him what he sees as the biggest challenge for Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
WDSU
Former Amite police chief, council member sentenced to prison for buying votes
AMITE CITY, La. — Two former south Louisiana officials have been sentenced to a year in prison as part of a scheme to pay voters during a federal election. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Wednesday, said 73-year-old Jerry Trabona and 50-year-old Kristian Hart pleaded guilty in July to violating federal election laws.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE: Covington faithful show amazing spirit amid brutal slayings
It’s said that the truest test of character is how someone handles adversity. If that’s correct, then the good people of Covington have character in spades. Adversity can come in any number of forms, and it comes at us repeatedly. It’s part of life, the usual hand-wringing over work, family, health and wealth.
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
NOLA.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
Suspect in Covington Murders Transferred After Escape Attempt
Antonio Tyson, who was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier this week by Covington Police, has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after a failed escape attempt.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 1, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 1, 2022.
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Suspect in St. Charles Ave. homicide in custody
Police have identified neither the suspect nor the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The case remains under investigation.
Councilmember Morrell repeats call to replace NOPD Chief Ferguson
New Orleans City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell on Thursday repeated his desire to see NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson replaced.
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
