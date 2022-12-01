Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga game warden talks hunting-related crimes
The day-to-day grind of a real-life game warden in Carbon County may not be as wild and as and as full of international intrigue as the fictional Joe Pickett’s in a C.J. Box novel, but Levi Wood still has plenty to investigate. With the 2022 season drawing to a...
bigfoot99.com
Settlement not reached in Saratoga poaching case
A Saratoga man charged with intentionally taking a big game animal out of season failed to reach a settlement with Carbon County prosecutors during a plea deal conference this week. As reported by Bigfoot 99, Tom Arthur was issued a citation by a Wyoming Game and Fish Warden for illegally...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga Museum’s Toast to History fundraiser this Saturday
Raise your glass and open your wallet for the Saratoga Museum’s Toast to History. The Saratoga Museum will hold its annual fundraiser called Toast to History. Leslie Jefferson, the CEO of the Carbon County Visitors’ Council, described the event. The event will be held at the Platte Valley...
Comments / 0