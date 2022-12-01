Read full article on original website
Related
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis: Best Place You Should Explore In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is a cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is also known as Saint Louis Cathedral. To watch the...
websterjournal.com
Nerinx Hall and Webster University: closer than you might think
Nerinx Hall and Webster University are undoubtedly two institutions that have anchored the Old Orchard district dating back to the early 1900s. Did you know that Nerinx and Webster used to be one school? Many people are unaware of this connection, we would have to go way back to when Webster University was established more than a century ago.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van …. A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus...
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
KMOV
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Essence
AKA To Build Black Women's Museum In Former Family Home Of The Sorority's Founder
A building that was once home to the parents of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc founder Ethel Hedgemon Lyle will be turned into a museum honoring Black women set to open in 2024. The former home of the parents of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, founder of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Tyler Erb lost his father in St. Louis; Then claimed Gateway Dirt win
1 day before the start of the Gateway Dirt Nationals, Tyler Erb lost his father; Then, he drove it to victory lane, collecting $30,000 and winning the crowd. On Saturday night, national dirt late model stars invaded St. Louis, Missouri. The finale of the Gateway Dirt Nationals inside The Dome paid $30,000 to win.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
abc17news.com
Firefighters respond to three-story building fire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building near Hyde Park Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews arrived on the scene at North 20th Street and Ferry Street to a three-story building with heavy smoke showing. The building was evacuated and crews began to extinguish as the fire extended through the roof.
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
Comments / 0