timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
FOX2now.com

New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations

A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It's located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue.
FOX2now.com

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis.
websterjournal.com

Nerinx Hall and Webster University: closer than you might think

Nerinx Hall and Webster University are undoubtedly two institutions that have anchored the Old Orchard district dating back to the early 1900s. Did you know that Nerinx and Webster used to be one school? Many people are unaware of this connection, we would have to go way back to when Webster University was established more than a century ago.
FOX2now.com

St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours

A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Racing News

Tyler Erb lost his father in St. Louis; Then claimed Gateway Dirt win

1 day before the start of the Gateway Dirt Nationals, Tyler Erb lost his father; Then, he drove it to victory lane, collecting $30,000 and winning the crowd. On Saturday night, national dirt late model stars invaded St. Louis, Missouri. The finale of the Gateway Dirt Nationals inside The Dome paid $30,000 to win.
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon.
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
abc17news.com

Firefighters respond to three-story building fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building near Hyde Park Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews arrived on the scene at North 20th Street and Ferry Street to a three-story building with heavy smoke showing. The building was evacuated and crews began to extinguish as the fire extended through the roof.
KSDK

Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.

