Ex-talk show host Wendy Williams has not spoken to her one-time close son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the weeks since leaving a California rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Kevin Jr., 22, has yet to hear from his mom since she left a treatment facility in Malibu last month. An insider told The Sun, "Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.”The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO