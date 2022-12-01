Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
Wendy Williams Ices Out Her ‘Heartbroken’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, After Leaving Rehab
Ex-talk show host Wendy Williams has not spoken to her one-time close son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the weeks since leaving a California rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Kevin Jr., 22, has yet to hear from his mom since she left a treatment facility in Malibu last month. An insider told The Sun, "Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.”The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
George Clooney Helps Wife Amal Smooth Out Train On Red Carpet For Kennedy Center Honors
George Clooney was the epitome of a class act when he stopped to adjust his wife, Amal Clooney’s, train during a recent red-carpet event! The ever-so-handsome leading man was arriving at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Artist’s Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the chivalrous move occurred. And the people who taught him to be such a gentleman, his parents Nick & Nina Clooney, were on hand to witness it!
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
We Went To Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Wedding & Here Are All The Details! [WATCH]
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot over the holiday weekend and Da Brat attended the two-day event and shared details!
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
TODAY.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make 1st red carpet appearance since Oscars alongside their kids
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are back in the public eye. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith's new movie, "Emancipation," with their two kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 22. Will Smith's first son, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in attendance.
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
