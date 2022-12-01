Read full article on original website
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing fee for a plaintiff to bring a civil case in Wyoming is $120, and House Bill 14 proposes hiking that fee to $160. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is sponsoring the bill for consideration during the upcoming 2023 General Session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
