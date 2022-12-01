ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

rehobothfoodie.com

Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN

Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
LEWES, DE
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish

The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury

OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond

Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
MILLSBORO, DE
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
AVALON, NJ
WBOC

Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City

Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP

It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer

SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends

I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Ocean City Today

OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend

The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
OCEAN CITY, MD

