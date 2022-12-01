I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO