Most people who've chosen the path of self-actualization — where one attempts to reach their fullest potential in all areas of their life — have likely come across the moving words of breathwork coach, restorative writing teacher, and NYT bestselling author Alex Elle. For nearly a decade, she's shared her healing journey through a collection of poetry books, prompt-led journals, and self-care workbooks. She offers in-person workshops, courses (she's currently a teacher in residence at Civana Wellness Resort and Spa), and retreats for more hands-on learning. With nearly 1.5 million followers across social media, Elle is an open book. Followers watch her growth as she steps into each new phase of her life. From her first book, "Words From a Wanderer" — a compilation of poems and love notes to herself — to her latest, "How We Heal: Uncover Your Power and Set Yourself Free" ($18), the wife and mother of three offers readers the chance to see what it looks like to heal with intention.

