A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
My niece was given laxatives by doctors who fobbed her off her symptoms – months later we’re planning her funeral
A MUM-of-five died from cancer just months after she was fobbed off with laxatives by a doctor, her devastated family claim. Louise Gemma Gray, 34, had gone to her GP complaining of constipation and bleeding in April this year. She was given the laxatives despite previously undergoing surgery to have...
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Woman who was Pregnant for 50 Years
Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Devastating Miscarriage at 16 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Started to Scream'
Hilaria Baldwin also opened up about her decision to go public with the information in real-time and why she "couldn't handle" people not knowing right away Hilaria Baldwin is looking back on a particularly painful time while growing her family. On an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Witches Anonymous, the 38-year-old mom of seven and co-host Michelle Campbell Mason discussed their fertility journeys with Young and the Restless actress Michelle Stafford. During the conversation, Baldwin shared her experience of having had two miscarriages back-to-back in 2019 and explained...
Sister-in-Law Horrified After Man Tells Her to 'Shut Up' About Miscarriage
Deciding to have a child is an exciting milestone, but for some, it can also become rather traumatic. Many complications can come along with trying to get pregnant. One of the more notable complications that can be incredibly upsetting is miscarriage. Data shows that between 10%-20% of pregnancies will end in miscarriage.
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Mother shares warning about drinking wine during pregnancy after son is born with developmental issues
A mother has expressed her fear that drinking during pregnancy could have impacted her child’s developmental issues.Natalie Battaglia, who has been a non-drinker since April 2020 and runs her own recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail, opened up about her pregnancies while appearing on the Knock-off Drinks With a Difference podcast in September. During the conversation, she said that when she was having her first child, she “cherished it like nothing else,” which included avoiding alcohol at all costs.However, during her second pregnancy with her son, Battaglia acknowledged that she was much more relaxed. She then confessed that there were...
Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror
Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television. We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show. Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or...
‘Kangaroo mother care’ best for early and low birth-weight babies, says WHO
Premature and low birth-weight babies should be placed in immediate contact with their caregivers’ skin after birth to improve their health outcomes and chances of survival, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. The guidelines mark a significant change from earlier guidance, and will apply to all infants born...
I’m pregnant for the fifth time. I’m sick of my miscarriages feeling like a secret shame
I had started a list of baby names, called the hospital to apply for the midwifery program and familiarised myself with the foods to avoid. And every day as I obsessively did home pregnancy tests that second “positive” line on the test grew stronger, but then my doctor called.
Glam Lab: This anti-aging skin-care routine is also pregnancy safe
Get rid of wrinkles with healthy anti-aging skin care alternatives to Botox.
Doctors: Dig deeper when children can’t gain weight
The Oxford dictionary defines insidious as “proceeding in a gradual, subtle way but with harmful effects.” Most people associate this term with clever criminals. I am writing this to ask you to think about it in another way. Perhaps the greatest joy a person can experience is welcoming...
Weight Loss and Other Body Changes After Abortion
The hormonal changes that occur with pregnancy can affect your weight, even after an abortion. If you’re planning to have an abortion or have recently had one, you may want to understand more about the potential side effects. Although some people do not experience them, temporary changes to your...
Is Surgery The Only Way To Fix Pregnancy Hernias? You’ve Might Have Options
Pregnancy changes your belly in all sorts of ways, including making your innie belly button become an outie. And while that's a super cute look (who doesn't love it when the "turkey timer" pops?), it can also signify a pregnancy-related hernia. A hernia occurs when a section of your intestine...
"How We Heal" Asks Readers to Embrace the Power of Positive Self-Talk
Most people who've chosen the path of self-actualization — where one attempts to reach their fullest potential in all areas of their life — have likely come across the moving words of breathwork coach, restorative writing teacher, and NYT bestselling author Alex Elle. For nearly a decade, she's shared her healing journey through a collection of poetry books, prompt-led journals, and self-care workbooks. She offers in-person workshops, courses (she's currently a teacher in residence at Civana Wellness Resort and Spa), and retreats for more hands-on learning. With nearly 1.5 million followers across social media, Elle is an open book. Followers watch her growth as she steps into each new phase of her life. From her first book, "Words From a Wanderer" — a compilation of poems and love notes to herself — to her latest, "How We Heal: Uncover Your Power and Set Yourself Free" ($18), the wife and mother of three offers readers the chance to see what it looks like to heal with intention.
Do Babies Cry in the Womb?
Parents-to-be are often curious to see their baby’s activities inside the mother’s womb. They depend highly on the ultrasounds and the specialist’s interpretations to know what their little one is up to in there. Mothers-to-be, on the other hand, can experience a lot of things when the foetus moves inside them. Many of them have been delighted feeling their kicks inside the womb. But, is kicking all that the baby does inside? Well, not really. Everyone knows foetuses move inside the womb, but, did you know they cry as well? Let’s find out if they really do!
Giving Birth is peak experience for woman’s life
The journey through pregnancy and birth is filled with mystery. It is a wonderful journey during which a woman can learn so much about herself and her abilities. Giving birth to a child is often described as one of the most beautiful aspects of womanhood. Each pregnancy, each child born, is a special opportunity for a woman to discover within herself great strength and flexibility.
Katherine Heigl Reflects on How Anxiety Medication Changed Her Life
Katherine Heigl says anxiety medication has helped her live her best life, and she's not alone. The "Grey's Anatomy" alum sat down with Yahoo Life in its series "Unapologetically" to reflect on her life in the spotlight, her journey with anxiety, and her life-changing choice to incorporate medication into her life. In the interview, Heigl explained that after the highs of fame wore off, she struggled to cope with the public's scrutiny, an inevitable side effect of fame at her caliber.
