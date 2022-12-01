ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flamenco Nutcracker at South Milwaukee PAC

Presented by Studio K Flamenco, the third annual Flamenco Nutcracker will delight audiences of all ages with two performances December 10 at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 2pm and 7pm. This dynamic interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, directed and choreographed by Studio K Flamenco director Karensa DeMars,...
November Restaurant News

Pilot Project Brewery Incubator & Tasting Room, a Chicago-based brewery incubator, opened in the former Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at 1128 N. Ninth St. In addition to helping up-and-coming brewers get their start, the venue will also feature a restaurant operated by Chicago-based Gemma Foods. The menu features starters, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and larger plates.
Author Jenny Benjamin Presents Her Latest Action-Packed Sci-Fi Novel

Alien worlds, action scenes, and old gods, oh my! Milwaukee author Jenny Benjamin’s latest addition to her sci-fi series, The Terrian Trilogy, is a high-energy, action packed adventure following high school students Jesse, Kate, and Hayden, as they navigate a fantastical fight against aliens. A teacher, avid reader, and accomplished cross-genre writer, Benjamin's latest novel is sure to deliver a satisfying science-fiction extravaganza.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,225 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,225 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 947 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,680 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,579 cases per day. In 2020, 4,886 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,110 cases per day.
